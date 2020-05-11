America Ferrera gives birth to second child

Actor America Ferrera has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with director-husband Ryan Piers Williams. The couple, who have named their little one Lucia, took to Instagram to share the news on Mother's Day (May 10).

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera, 36, wrote alongside a picture of the newborn holding onto the actor's hand. Williams, 38, too shared the news, saying their daughter arrived just in time for Mother's Day.

"Everyone is healthy and happy!" he wrote. In her post, the "Superstore" star also talked about her 'Yes We Can Mobile Schools' initiative, which helps to provide education to pupils at the US-Mexico border.

"Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. "Dear friends, if you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honour of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info," she added. The couple already share 23-month-old son Sebastian.