Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grammy winning-singer Betty Wright dies at 66

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 11:18 IST
Grammy winning-singer Betty Wright dies at 66
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iconic soul and R&B singer Betty Wright has died after a battle with cancer. She was 66. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Grammy winner passed away on Sunday in her hometown Miami, Florida, Wright's niece confirmed.

The news comes a week after singer-songwriter Chaka Khan tweeted praying for her "beloved sister", without mentioning the cause of the ailment. "Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright, is now in need of all your prays. 'Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be' In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty All My Love Chaka," she wrote.

Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, was born in 1953. She started singing as part of her siblings' musical group called the 'Echoes of Joy', but she rose to fame in the 1970s. The singer was a member of the gospel ensemble until they parted ways when she was 11, leading her to embrace R&B music. Wright signed with the label Deep City Records in 1966, a year later becoming a local hit with songs "Thank You Baby" and "Paralyzed".

Her first album 'My First Time Around' wasn't released until two years later featuring the hit "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do." The biggest hit of her career "Clean Up Woman" came a year later, which was certified gold barely days after her 18th birthday. At the age of 23, she went on to win her first Grammy Award for Best Song, "Where is the Love?" Wright continued writing and producing music for two decades, her final hit "No Pain, (No Gain)" was released in 1988. Wright also collaborated with talent in the industry including fellow Miami superstar Gloria Estefan, for whom she arranged the harmonies on the 1991 track "Coming Out of the Dark" , as well as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, and Joss Stone. She served as the vocal coach of the girl group Danity Kane on "Making of the Band" (2006).

With her collaboration with The Roots titled 'Betty Wright: The Movie', Wright again came under the spotlight in 2011. This was her first album in a decade. She scored a Grammy nod for the song "Surrender" from the album. Her work has been sampled throughout the years by Beyonce, Mary J Blige, Afrika Bambaataa, and Chance the Rapper. Several names from the music industry such as Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and DJ Khaled condoled Wright's demise on social media.

Snoop shared a video of Wright singing "Tonight is the Night" and thanked his mentor for inviting him to "thankful Thursday's" at her Florida house years ago. "I know God is pleased with your work. Tonight is the night you get to heavens gates. Long live. Betty Wright," he wrote on Instagram.

Legend said Wright will be missed. "She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant," he tweeted.

Khaled shared a clip of his performance with Wright on the song "Holy Key" at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards. "Betty Wright, you are an angel. You one of my most real friends I have! You are like a mom to me! You had my back from the very beginning! We made beautiful music together! Betty Wright is an icon! And the Mother of Miami," he wrote.

Wright was married three times - her final marriage was to reggae legend Noel 'King Sporty' Williams from 1985 until his death in 2015. She had five children: Aisha McCray, Patrice Parker, Patrick Parker, Patrice Parker, and Chaka Azuri. Her son Patrick was shot to death on Christmas Day 2005 at the age of 21.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...

French Finance Minister to hold new meetings with auto executives this week

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he would hold new meetings this week with representatives of the countrys automotive industry, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus. Le Maire also told BFM Busin...

ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data

COVID-19 would be recorded as an underlying cause of death when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for appropriate recording of deaths due to the dise...

Spotify inks licensing deal with Saregama for India market

Music streaming service Spotify on Monday said it has signed a licensing partnership with Saregama for the India market. The partnership will enable Spotify users in India to access Saregamas entire catalogue that spans across film, Carnati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020