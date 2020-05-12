Mayim Bialik-led 'Call Me Kat' gets series order at Fox

"Call Me Kat" , a comedy featuring Mayim Bialik in the lead, has been handed out a series order at Fox. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multicamera show will reunite the actor with Jim Parsons, her "The Big Bang Theory" , who is attached as executive producer.

Based on creator Miranda Hart's BBC original series "Miranda" , "Call Me Kat" will see Darlene Hunt serve as showrunner. The new show will follow Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy. That's why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.

The project, which was filming in Los Angeles at the time of the industry-wide production shutdown, is a co-production between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros TV, where Parsons' production banner is based. "Call Me Kat" also stars Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt.