Taapsee Pannu digs out 'Manmarziyan' throwback, compares it to wait for lockdown to end

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday dug out a throwback picture from the shoot of her film 'Manmarziyan' and co-related it to the current scenario of the wait for the lockdown to end.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:52 IST
A still from 'Manmarziyan' featuring Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday dug out a throwback picture from the shoot of her film 'Manmarziyan' and co-related it to the current scenario of the wait for the lockdown to end. The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post the picture of one of the most intense sequences from the film.

In the picture, Taapsee is seen all dressed up with packed bag standing and waiting for her partner portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in the film in the middle of the night. Taking a leaf from the scene, the 'Pink' actor compared it to the current wait of millions of people who are waiting for the lockdown as well as the coronavirus pandemic to end.

"The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost," the 'Naam Shabana' actor wrote. "Right now this picture is more apt for "waiting for lockdown to get over be like" #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," her caption further read.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Manmarziyan' was a love saga that revolved around the love triangle between the three central characters portrayed by Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan. (ANI)

