Farah thanks contributors for donating more than Rs 2.5 lakh to daughter's COVID-19 relief drive

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday thanked those who donated and supported the COVID-19 charity drive by her daughter Anya. The drive gathered more than Rs 2.5 lakhs using 100 sketches created by the young one.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:22 IST
Still from the video shared by Farah Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday thanked those who donated and supported the COVID-19 charity drive by her daughter Anya. The drive gathered more than Rs 2.5 lakhs using 100 sketches created by the young one. The 55-year-old director put out a video on Instagram featuring the sketches made by Anya and thanked the generous contributors noting that her daughter is ready for the second round of orders.

She wrote, "Over a 100 sketches done n a little more than 2 n a half lakhs collected n donated!! Thnk you to all the generous contributors [?]Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder." Scores of celebrity followers were quick to notice the post and appreciate the drive.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, "So cool." While Rakul Preet chimed in saying, "Wow !!! Lovely." (along with two red heart emojis.)

Calling Anya a rockstar, Sonu Sood commented, "True Rockstar. so so proud." Earlier the 'Om Shanti Om' director thanked actor Abhishek Bachchan who donated Rs 1 Lakh and supported the charity drive. To thank Abhishek, Khan shared a picture sharing a 'big hug' with the star.

Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented.The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and to feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place. (ANI)

