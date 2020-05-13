Broadway actor Nick Cordero comes out of coma, says wife

Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero is now conscious after spending over a month in intensive care due to coronavirus complications, his wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots said. Kloots shared the health update about the "Waitress" star in a video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he is awake?' 'He is awake', the doctor said," she said. Kloots further said that the actor is still "extremely weak".

"Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy. He is extremely weak, so weak that he can't close his mouth," she said. "But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back... This is a long road, a very long road," she added.

The actor, who was hospitalised in late March, has had a tumultuous journey on the road to recovery with two mini strokes, having his leg amputated, getting a tracheostomy and having a temporary pacemaker installed. Cordero received a Tony nomination in 2014 for his role as Cheech in "Bullets Over Broadway" .