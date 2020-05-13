Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended after dropping episode 26 titled 'Timeline' on April 28. And it's a known truth that The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will surely take place as the target is yet to be achieved. The team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina never lose hope and they are determined to solve the riddles of 200-years old mystery that still continues to throwing challenges to historians and scholars.

It seems The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take some more time to come. The digging and entire operation of the team had stopped due to harsh winter in Nova Scotia when Season 7 was aired in November 2019.

Then the outbreak of Covid-19 is another big reason for the delay. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected activities in almost all the sectors and the global entertainment industry is worse affected. Thus, many fans are wondering that History may take additional time to renew The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. But it will surely be done as there are still lots of things to be explained and unravelled.

EconoTimes reminded that an issue over the budget was raised by Marty Lagina. Then he revealed with a pleasing note that everybody was willing to stay and work together. Thus, we can again be sure The Curse of Oak Island will not stop with Season 7 and Season 8 is set to be renewed.

The finale of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 showed the team assembled in the war room and everything that they found throughout the season was laid out on the table. All the members were excited as the chart goes all the way down to even early 13th century. The squished stick was put in place in the medieval era. After carbon dating the stick, the date revealed to be from early 1200 AD.

The team started believing that human-activities were going on even before the treasures were buried there. This demolishes the fables that the island has been untouched and isolated for centuries.

The treasure hunters were even observed saying that they wouldn't leave the island until they find a breakthrough. The essence of the show will surely be same – hunt for the much-discussed or elusive centuries-old treasure. In the next season, fans may be amazed by seeing the team trying different sites on the island and reach the bottom of the swamp mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 may arrive in 2021 based on the current global health crisis. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.