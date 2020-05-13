Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:48 IST
Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island
The finale of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 showed the team assembled in the war room and everything that they found throughout the season was laid out on the table. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended after dropping episode 26 titled 'Timeline' on April 28. And it's a known truth that The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will surely take place as the target is yet to be achieved. The team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina never lose hope and they are determined to solve the riddles of 200-years old mystery that still continues to throwing challenges to historians and scholars.

It seems The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take some more time to come. The digging and entire operation of the team had stopped due to harsh winter in Nova Scotia when Season 7 was aired in November 2019.

Then the outbreak of Covid-19 is another big reason for the delay. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected activities in almost all the sectors and the global entertainment industry is worse affected. Thus, many fans are wondering that History may take additional time to renew The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. But it will surely be done as there are still lots of things to be explained and unravelled.

EconoTimes reminded that an issue over the budget was raised by Marty Lagina. Then he revealed with a pleasing note that everybody was willing to stay and work together. Thus, we can again be sure The Curse of Oak Island will not stop with Season 7 and Season 8 is set to be renewed.

The finale of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 showed the team assembled in the war room and everything that they found throughout the season was laid out on the table. All the members were excited as the chart goes all the way down to even early 13th century. The squished stick was put in place in the medieval era. After carbon dating the stick, the date revealed to be from early 1200 AD.

The team started believing that human-activities were going on even before the treasures were buried there. This demolishes the fables that the island has been untouched and isolated for centuries.

The treasure hunters were even observed saying that they wouldn't leave the island until they find a breakthrough. The essence of the show will surely be same – hunt for the much-discussed or elusive centuries-old treasure. In the next season, fans may be amazed by seeing the team trying different sites on the island and reach the bottom of the swamp mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 may arrive in 2021 based on the current global health crisis. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Back to work as England's COVID-19 lockdown eases

The coronavirus lockdown began easing up in England on Wednesday, with workers unable to work from home able to head to work but advised to avoid public transport and opt for cycling, walking or driving as far as possible. Under the step by...

All-party meeting to decide on Lanka polls remains inconclusive

An all-party meeting convened by Sri Lankas election commission to decide whether to hold parliamentary polls in June remained inconclusive, party members said on Wednesday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled P...

Slowly but steady, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal

Beijing resident Wang Yukun was happy to comply in April when the construction firm he works for told him hed need to take a test for the novel coronavirus before he could come back to work, even though he was at low risk of having the dise...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES SBI

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.55 76.05 74.49 76.21EURINR 80.29 83.10 80.23 83.26GBP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020