Big B, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to release on Amazon Prime

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's flick 'Gulabo Sitabo' will release online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 10:55 IST
Poster of the film 'Gulabo Sitabo' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's flick 'Gulabo Sitabo' will release online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Khurrana took to Twitter to announce the release of the film and also asked fans to watch the film 'first day first show.'

"Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai! Gulabo Sitabo premieres this June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN aa jaana fir, first day, first stream karne #GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime@SrBachchan," tweeted Khurrana. The quirky comedy was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

The movie will see Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)

