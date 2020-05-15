Judy Greer joins Rachel Morrison's 'Flint Strong'

Actor Judy Greer has boarded the cast of Universal Studios' upcoming feature "Flint Strong" . Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of "Mudbound" and Marvel's "Black Panther" , will make her directorial debut with the movie, based on the Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper-directed boxing documentary "T-Rex".

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has penned the script and will also serve as a producer on the project, reported Deadline. Greer is best known for starring in films such as "The Descendants" "Jurassic World" , "Ant-Man" and "Halloween".

The 44-year-old actor will have a key role in the film, which also feature Ryan Destiny and Ice Cube. The story is about 17-year-old Claressa "T-Rex" Shields, a Flint Michigan native whose dreams of becoming the first American woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing are realised at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Shields won a second gold medal in Women's Middleweight boxing. Universal had acquired Shields' life rights and rights to the documentary in 2016.

Michael De Luca and Elishia Holmes will also serve as the producers, while Canepari and Cooper will be executive producers..