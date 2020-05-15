Katy Perry releases new empowering, motivational song 'Daisies'

Singer Katy Perry treated music enthusiasts on Friday with a new song 'Daisies,' which is sure to leave one feel motivated. The 35-year-old musician shared information about her new song on Twitter and wrote: "Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind."

The newly launched song starts off with the lyrics, "Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing I guess you're out of your mind till it actually happens." The song is motivational, inspiring and is a reflection on how one gets back to their own feet when other's have knocked them down. The music dominantly falls to a soothing version supported with slow beats and rhythms.

"They said I'm going nowhere tried to count me out, took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let them change me, till they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," the lyrics read. The music video has the soon-to-be a mother- singer casually strolling in a garden filled with daises as she croons to the song. The outdoor video was shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin.

In the two-minute and 56-second video, the 'Roar' singer is also seen flaunting her baby bump. It was on March 5, the singer put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, as she dropped her song 'Never Worn White', where she is seen cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

Katy Perry is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The couple who dated on and off from 2016 got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has made the duo push back their ceremony dates. (ANI)