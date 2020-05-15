Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry releases new empowering, motivational song 'Daisies'

Singer Katy Perry treated music enthusiasts on Friday with a new song 'Daisies,' which is sure to leave one feel motivated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:53 IST
Katy Perry releases new empowering, motivational song 'Daisies'
A still from the official music video 'Daisies' featuring singer Katy Perry (Image courtesy: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Singer Katy Perry treated music enthusiasts on Friday with a new song 'Daisies,' which is sure to leave one feel motivated. The 35-year-old musician shared information about her new song on Twitter and wrote: "Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind."

The newly launched song starts off with the lyrics, "Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing I guess you're out of your mind till it actually happens." The song is motivational, inspiring and is a reflection on how one gets back to their own feet when other's have knocked them down. The music dominantly falls to a soothing version supported with slow beats and rhythms.

"They said I'm going nowhere tried to count me out, took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let them change me, till they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," the lyrics read. The music video has the soon-to-be a mother- singer casually strolling in a garden filled with daises as she croons to the song. The outdoor video was shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin.

In the two-minute and 56-second video, the 'Roar' singer is also seen flaunting her baby bump. It was on March 5, the singer put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, as she dropped her song 'Never Worn White', where she is seen cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

Katy Perry is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The couple who dated on and off from 2016 got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has made the duo push back their ceremony dates. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan lashes out at Congress, says it should be sensitive towards migrant labourers

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lashed out at the Congress and said that it should be sensitive towards issues being faced by migrant labourers. Congress-ruled states are not taking back mi...

Free movement across Italy to be allowed from June 3 -draft decree

Italy is set to allow free travel across the country from June 3, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Friday, as the government moves to unwind the coronavirus lockdown and revive the battered economy.Rigid restrictions were impo...

Gwyneth Paltrow pens down birthday note for daughter Apple

As her daughter, Apple turned 16 today, actor Gwyneth Paltrow penned down a note for her darling. Paltrow took to Instagram to post Apples pictures and added the note in her caption.She began the post by expressing her feelings for her daug...

Fresh case of COVID-19 in HP, state virus tally 76

Shimla, May 15 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 76, officials said. The patient had recently returned to Una from Mohali in Punjab and was kept und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020