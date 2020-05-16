NBC renews ‘Good Girls’ for season 4

Comedy-drama series “Good Girls” has been renewed for a fourth season by television broadcasting company NBC

The show features Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard

The news comes after the show’s third season was wrapped up earlier then the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in the suspension of production across the board. According to Variety, the eleventh and the final episode of season three aired on May 3. The show penned by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs has Michael Weaver on board as the director. The trio also executive produces along with Mark Wilding.