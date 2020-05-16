'Purge 5' delayed indefinitely by Universal

Universal Pictures has pulled the latest chapter in their hit dystopian film franchise "Purge" from its release calendar. According to Variety, the film, titled "The Forever Purge" , will not be releasing on its scheduled date of July 10.

The series, which started with 2013's "The Purge", is set in a dystopian America which celebrates an annual national holiday known as the Purge, in which all crimes, including murder, are legal for a 12-hour period. The film was followed by three sequels "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014), "The Purge: Election Year" (2016), and "The First Purge (2018)".

The franchise had also spawned a TV series of the same name which debuted USA Network in 2018. The show was recently canceled.