'Purge 5' delayed indefinitely by Universal

'Purge 5' delayed indefinitely by UniversalPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:07 IST
Universal Pictures has pulled the latest chapter in their hit dystopian film franchise "Purge" from its release calendar. According to Variety, the film, titled "The Forever Purge" , will not be releasing on its scheduled date of July 10.
The series, which started with 2013's "The Purge", is set in a dystopian America which celebrates an annual national holiday known as the Purge, in which all crimes, including murder, are legal for a 12-hour period. The film was followed by three sequels "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014), "The Purge: Election Year" (2016), and "The First Purge (2018)".
The franchise had also spawned a TV series of the same name which debuted USA Network in 2018. The show was recently canceled.
