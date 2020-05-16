Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarah Paulson responds to fans comparing her and Adele

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:26 IST
Sarah Paulson responds to fans comparing her and Adele

Actor Sarah Paulson has opened about being compared to the post-weight loss Adele, saying she wish that people would talk about the similarity in their talents instead of their looks. The fans of the British singer have been left spellbound after she posted a latest picture of hers looking fitter then ever. Many have since noticed that post her drastic weight loss, Adele shares a similarity with Paulson.

The "American Horror Story" star addressed these comparisons during her virtual appearance on "EW Live", saying she was "flattered" by the comments. "What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent, and saying that mine was as great as her. Which quite honestly... they can’t say, because no one’s talent is as great as hers. Which is really irritating.

"But I'll take looking like her. She’s a beauty! I’ll take it," Paulson said.PTI RB SHD SHD.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, several coastal districts to experience heavy rain from Tuesday

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal lay 1,220 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal on Saturday morning, and is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state from May 19, the Met office said h...

Germany mulls 57 bln euros emergency aid for virus-hit municipalities - document

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth 57 billion euros 61.65 billion to help municipalities cope with a plunge in tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry document showed on Saturday...

Centre, state govt failed to deal with migrant crisis: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said both the Centre and the state government had failed in their responsibility to send migrant labourers back to their home states. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his d...

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said. Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020