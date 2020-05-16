Phil Lord, Chris Miller team up with Ryan Gosling for Astronaut Thriller

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to blast off into space, as the duo is on board to direct and produce an adaptation of 'The Martian' author Andy Weir's forthcoming novel 'Project Hail Mary.' The upcoming science fiction novel adaptation has actor Ryan Gosling as the lead man.

The 39-year-old actor was last appeared on the big screens in the 2018 released biopic 'First Man', in which he starred as famed astronaut Neil Armstrong. The coming MGM project will be published in Spring 2021 by Random House, centers on an astronaut on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Andy's first novel 'The Martian,' was self-published in 2011. The movie adaptation, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, was released in 2015 and became a massive box office success and won seven Academy Award nominations. (ANI)