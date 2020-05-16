I'd love to do another one: Luke Wilson on 'Legally Blonde 3'

Actor Luke Wilson says though he hasn't heard anything about "Legally Blonde 3" from either her co-star Reese Witherspoon or the producers, he is still very excited about it. The actor had featured as Emmett Richmond opposite Witherspoon's Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy film and its 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde".

Witherspoon had in June 2018 announced that a threequel is being developed but Wilson knows nothing about it. "I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumours here and there. Never anything official about them doing another 'Legally Blonde', but I'd love to do another one," the actor told Entertainment Tonight.

"I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now," he added. Wilson said it makes him happy that the two films are still popular among the audiences. "Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn't believe. I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, 'Now I've introduced my daughter to the movie.' "So that's really cool and I've never had that happen before, where a movie's kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it," the actor said..