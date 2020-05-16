Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'd love to do another one: Luke Wilson on 'Legally Blonde 3'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:17 IST
I'd love to do another one: Luke Wilson on 'Legally Blonde 3'

Actor Luke Wilson says though he hasn't heard anything about "Legally Blonde 3" from either her co-star Reese Witherspoon or the producers, he is still very excited about it. The actor had featured as Emmett Richmond opposite Witherspoon's Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy film and its 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde".

Witherspoon had in June 2018 announced that a threequel is being developed but Wilson knows nothing about it. "I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumours here and there. Never anything official about them doing another 'Legally Blonde', but I'd love to do another one," the actor told Entertainment Tonight.

"I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now," he added. Wilson said it makes him happy that the two films are still popular among the audiences. "Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn't believe. I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, 'Now I've introduced my daughter to the movie.' "So that's really cool and I've never had that happen before, where a movie's kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it," the actor said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

With 48 more testing positive for COVID-19, the total cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,355 while one died due to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 49, even as the state government was gearing up to run free buses for migrant wo...

Maha lockdown: HC allows vehicle for Matheran essential items

The Bombay High Court on Saturday accepted a decision taken by a committee set up by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests permitting a goods tempo to ferry food and other essential items to Matheran hill station, some 80 kilometres...

9-member family reach home at Mahboa from Delhi on tricycle cart

Amid agonizing tales of 24 migrant workers getting killed and 36 injured in a road accident near Auraiya on Saturday, the safe return of a nine-member family on a tricycle cart from Delhi to Mahoba near here has brought some solace. Ramchar...

Qatar coronavirus infections top 30,000 - Reuters tally

Qatars number of novel coronavirus infections topped 30,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally based on official figures.The health ministry reported 1,547 new cases on Saturday, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency. That too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020