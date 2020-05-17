Barry Jenkins says he was ‘moved’ after watching ‘Aliens’ and ‘Die Hard’

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins says when he saw "Die Hard" and "Aliens" for the first he was moved. The director, known for coming-of-age films like "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk", said these films have a great balance of art and entertainment

''I remember watching 'Die Hard' for the first time and that moved me. I was like, 'Wow, this is really fun, but it's also art'. "The same thing for 'Aliens'. I didn't take cinema seriously in the way that maybe is useful for this interview until I was well into film school," Jenkins told Empire magazine.