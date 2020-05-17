Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barry Jenkins says he was ‘moved’ after watching ‘Aliens’ and ‘Die Hard’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:03 IST
Barry Jenkins says he was ‘moved’ after watching ‘Aliens’ and ‘Die Hard’
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BarryJenkins)

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins says when he saw "Die Hard" and "Aliens" for the first he was moved. The director, known for coming-of-age films like "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk", said these films have a great balance of art and entertainment

''I remember watching 'Die Hard' for the first time and that moved me. I was like, 'Wow, this is really fun, but it's also art'. "The same thing for 'Aliens'. I didn't take cinema seriously in the way that maybe is useful for this interview until I was well into film school," Jenkins told Empire magazine.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.Sho...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

PLFI ultra killed in Jharkhand's Simdega

An ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI was killed and another injured on Sunday in a gunbattle with the police in Jharkhands Simdega district, officials said. The gunbattle happened near Bendochuan village in the Jald...

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020