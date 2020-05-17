Left Menu
Development News Edition

An appeal for raising funds to help families of brave hearts with 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:04 IST
An appeal for raising funds to help families of brave hearts with 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors. Chatterjee put out the video on Twitter featuring 'Teri Mitti' song from 'Kesari.' The video starts with an appeal -- 'Freedom is built on the graves of our fallen heroes.'

Along with the heart-touching video, Sancharita appealed to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund to help support the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives. She wrote: "A must watch tribute to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives for our freedom https://youtu.be/zMDiEJRHcXY and an appeal to contribute to http://Bharatkeveer.gov.in. Music from @akshaykumar's #kesari. @BharatKeVeer#cisf #CRPF #pmoindia @narendramodi#hmoindia #bsf_india @samlugani."

The emotional video begins with a glimpse of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and then showcases the soldiers at the Siachen glaciers, who stand rock solid amid harsh weather conditions. The heart-wrenching video also shows the families, who are seen bidding goodbye to the bravehearts at the wreath-laying ceremony.

The four-minute video is a heart-touching tribute to the relentless warriors, who have dedicated their lives for the good of the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

I was first attracted to Hathiram's character: Neeraj Kabi on 'Paatal Lok'

Before actor Neeraj Kabi took on the role of a media tycoon who escapes assassination in his latest project Paatal Lok, he was eyeing the part of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary after he read about the fascinating journey the character goes th...

Priority of lockdown regulations remains saving lives: Ramaphosa

As government remains inundated by pending litigation challenging certain provisions of the Disaster Management Act, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the priority of the lockdown regulations remains that of saving lives.In his ...

Britain, U.S. hopeful trade talks can proceed at pace - London

Britain and the United States are hopeful that negotiations for a trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace, Britains department for trade said on Monday in an update on the talks after the first round concluded last week.Both side...

Jewish extremist convicted in arson that killed Arab toddler

An Israeli district court on Monday convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents, a case that had sent shock waves through Israel and helped fuel months of Israeli-Palestini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020