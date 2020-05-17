An appeal for raising funds to help families of brave hearts with 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund
Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:04 IST
Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors. Chatterjee put out the video on Twitter featuring 'Teri Mitti' song from 'Kesari.' The video starts with an appeal -- 'Freedom is built on the graves of our fallen heroes.'
Along with the heart-touching video, Sancharita appealed to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund to help support the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives. She wrote: "A must watch tribute to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives for our freedom https://youtu.be/zMDiEJRHcXY and an appeal to contribute to http://Bharatkeveer.gov.in. Music from @akshaykumar's #kesari. @BharatKeVeer#cisf #CRPF #pmoindia @narendramodi#hmoindia #bsf_india @samlugani."
The emotional video begins with a glimpse of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and then showcases the soldiers at the Siachen glaciers, who stand rock solid amid harsh weather conditions. The heart-wrenching video also shows the families, who are seen bidding goodbye to the bravehearts at the wreath-laying ceremony.
The four-minute video is a heart-touching tribute to the relentless warriors, who have dedicated their lives for the good of the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kesari
- Kargil
- Siachen
- Bharat Ke Veer
- Sancharita Chatterjee
- bravehearts
ALSO READ
Mission Sagar: India sends INS Kesari with medical teams, food to Indian Ocean countries
INS Kesari carrying 580 tons of food provision enters Male Port, Maldives appreciates India's assistance
Kargil declared COVID-19 free as last two patients recover
Mission Sagar: INS Kesari reaches Maldives, hands over 580 tonnes of food provisions
ITBP escorts 900 supply trucks carrying essential supplies from Zoji La to Kargil