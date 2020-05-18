Left Menu
'De De Pyaar De', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' franchise not yet ready to go on floors: Bhushan Kumar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:03 IST
Producer Bhushan Kumar is keen to make sequels of popular hits, including Aamir Khan's "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi" and Ajay Devgn's "De De Pyaar De" , but says the scripts of the films aren't ready yet. Bhushan said it would be interesting to take some of the films T-Series has backed ahead as a franchise, like the blockbusters "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Aashiqui".

"There are some films we have made that I think would have the same entertainment value and interest by the audiences like the first part. "If given a chance I would like to definitely make few of our productions into a franchise like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Aashiqui', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' and 'De De Pyaar De'. But none of them are at the stage of going on floors with scripts ready. Once we have a good script we will announce," Bhushan told PTI. Before the lockdown was implemented, the producer had several films in production, including "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", "Bhuj: The Pride of India" and "Satyameva Jayate 2".

Bhushan said due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the films had to be put on hold and filmmakers in the industry are jointly working to figure out a way to overcome this hurdle. "The said reason due to which we had to shut down is genuine and it is important we all abide by the rules that will help us to take care of ourselves and fellow industry members. "The films had to be put on hold to ensure safety and health of everyone on sets. A lot of films by different producers had to be put on hold, but we are jointly figuring out how to overcome this fight." The producer said they are waiting for a go-ahead from the government before they start shooting again.

"We have definitely a lot to cover up but we will surely wait for the authorities to let us start shooting when it is all safe to get people on the sets. We will adhere to the rules and regulations the authorities lay out. Health and safety comes first. We all need to fight this virus together." With everything shut, Bhushan said he's focused on keeping the audience entertained with a slate of music singles which he plans to release soon. "There’s no stopping and no limits on what musicians and artists can produce. The talent we have in our country is boundless, and we at T-Series are going to do our best to keep releasing new music for our audience. "We have already started releasing some music videos, done digital concerts, tied up with people to bring new music and at the same time raise funds for needy," he added.

