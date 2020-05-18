Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kajol Mashi' portrays plight of domestic helps during lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:52 IST
'Kajol Mashi' portrays plight of domestic helps during lockdown

With YouTube replacing big screens during the ongoing lockdown, Bengali film director Nandita Roy's short film 'Kajol Mashi' is a tribute to house maids and people like peons, drivers and others "who are our constant support system". The film, a part of lockdown short stories, streamed on YouTube from May 14, also addresses the issue of migrant labourers who are faced with unprecedented crisis during the lockdown, she said.

The plight of domestic helps with many people asking them not to come during the coronavirus pandemic for the fear of getting infected has been portrayed by Roy in her film. "Though many of us have banged the door on their faces during the pandemic, their true worth remains unrealised during normal times," the director said.

Another film 'Dure Thaka Kachher Manush', an Indo- Bangla collaboration, directed by Shahriar Palak on coronavirus failing to separate two best friends stuck in separate cities is being streamed from May 12. Bikram Chatterjee of Tollygunje film industry essays the role of an epidemiologist, Rafiath Rashid Mithila of Dhaka portrays the character of a journalist in the film.

The director said, after developing the short story of Abhra Chakraborty, "We shared the scripts with the two actors who shot the sequences in their respective locations with their own mobile phones on separate dates under my online direction. The final product came out after the actors sent the footage and the editing was done." The film also highlighted that though the two cities have a physical disconnect during the lockdown, a mental connect and common language binds them. The funds raised by making the short will be donated to the cine workers in Dhaka and Kolkata, many of whom have been rendered jobless in the wake of the pandemic.

In a new web series, actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ankush Hazra have teamed up in 'Case Jaundice' having episodes such as Humans Vs. Corona (Manush Bonam Corona Virus), Police Vs. Mask (Police Bonam Mukhosh Pora Jonogon), Work Vs Home (Office bonam Poribar) being streamed from May 15. "Case Jaundice is a satire of 10 episodes. Two lawyers present an argument in a courtroom, one of them representing human beings and the other coroma virus. Five episodes are being streamed from May 15 while the rest five will be streamed from May 22," Director Subhankar Chattopadhay said.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay said, "We had a lot of fun shooting from home. It looked a bit unfamiliar at first but we enjoyed the experience." PTI SUS MM MM.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Police: Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete

A Nashville couple were in critical care after a man attacked them with a machete because he was angry about shutdowns that were taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, police said. Kelvin D. Edwards attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his ...

Punjab to resume public bus services from May 20 with 50 pc occupancy

Public bus services will resume from May 20 on select routes within Punjab, Transport Minister Razia Sultana said on Monday as the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown entered its fourth phase. She said that buses will be run at 50 per cent...

MHA order on passengers' address came at last moment, rlys used tech to eliminate risks for staff

With just hours to go for the first special train to depart from the Sabarmati station in Gujarat on May 12, an MHA order asking the Railways to gather passenger details, including destination addresses for contact-tracing, left officials a...

Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31; spa, saloon to remain closed: CM Kejriwal.

Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31 spa, saloon to remain closed CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020