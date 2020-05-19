Left Menu
Adam Sandler to star in Netflix movie 'Hustle'

American actor Adam Sandler has been roped in by Netflix for their next film.

19-05-2020
Adam Sandler (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Adam Sandler has been roped in by Netflix for their next film. According to Variety, sources told that the 53-year-old actor will star in 'Hustle' from 'We the Animals' director Jeremiah Zagar.

Sandler's Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment are producing the film. The '50 First Dates' star plays an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA (National Basketball Association ).

It is still unknown when production will get underway as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rattle the world. Sandler recently received the best reviews of his career for his 2019 dark comedy 'Uncut Gems,' which also earned him a Spirit Award.

The 'Bedtime Stories' actor has been taking his time in finding his next project and weighing several options. As per sources, he may shoot another movie before 'Hustle,' if the right opportunity presents itself. This marks Zagar's biggest project since directing 2018's coming-of-age drama 'We the Animals,' which put him on several studios' radars. (ANI)

