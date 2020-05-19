Chris Pratt opens up about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who is expecting his first child with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, says his wife's pregnancy cravings include pickles and ice cream, which he quipped has been "tough" to deal with. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said he has stopped "complaining" about gaining weight in quarantine after it hit him that Schwarzenegger is pregnant.

"It's been tough – pickles and ice cream... I never thought I would like 'em," Pratt, 40, joked. "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly.

"I was like... 'Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'" the actor told Extra magazine. This will be the second child for Pratt, who shares seven-and-a half-year-old son Jack with former wife, actor Anna Faris and the first for Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Hollywood action veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actor and Schwarzenegger, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019..