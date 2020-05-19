Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:20 IST
Film association seeks permission from Maharashtra CM to resume post-production work

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking permission to restart the post-production activities of film, shows and other entertainment projects nearing completion. FWICE, the parent body of 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the industry with more than five lakh members, said several producers have invested crores of rupees into projects which are now languishing in uncertainty due to the lockdown.

"We would like to bring to your kind notice that there are numerous projects of the Media and Entertainment Industry which are halted due to lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post production activities such as editing, sound recording, music recording and others are pending. "If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted," the letter read. According to FWICE, permission to continue with the post production activities of such projects nearing completions can be a sigh of relief to producers, with an assurance of early release of projects "ensuring some returns of the funds invested".

"We assure you of complying with all the necessary guidelines pertaining to the health, safety and security of the workers involved into such post production activities if permitted to do so. "We hope you to be considerate and thoughtful regarding our plea and provide us the necessary permissions to resume the post production activities for the stuck project of the media and entertainment industry," the letter further read.

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, film bodies in India including FWICE and Indian Film & Television Directors'' Association (IFTDA) had decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

