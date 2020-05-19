Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, fans have turned desperate to know when it will be aired and what interesting they can see again in the series. Read further to get the latest updates on the third season.

Netflix announced on February 10, 2020 that Sex Education Season 3 was confirmed. The announced was done in a trailer that Alistair Petrie (who plays headmaster Michael Groff in the comedy-drama series) wandering the halls of Moordale and showing off posed portraits of characters including Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) and Gillian Anderson's sex therapist character Jean, Digital Spy noted.

Sex Education Season 3 will solve many mysteries that were unresolved in Season 2. Many loose ends were left in the previous season and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

However, no updates on Sex Education Season 3 are available, we can't say much about it. We can see more distancing between Maeve and Otis as his voicemail got deleted by Isaac. Otis is likely to lose his partner in crime in the upcoming season.

A connection between Eric and Adam is a probable one. But in the imminent seasons, fans may be distressed seeing splits in many relationships. However, these are all fans' speculations and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even the characters are also yet to be confirmed. However, probably we can see Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff and many others.

As Sex Education Season 1 and 2 consisted of eight episodes each, fans expect Season 3 to be consisting of similar number of episodes. Even we can expect Sex Education Season 3 to be released in January 2021 as Season 1 and 2 premiered on January 11, 2019 and January 17, 2020 respectively.

Also Read: Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel's 2 other aspects