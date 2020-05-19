Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel’s 2 other aspects

Fans are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. The team is currently working on the script but the release date is yet to be announced. Read further to get more updates on it.

The success of Babylon Berlin's previous season, mainly Season 3 paved the way for Season 4. It has become a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. It is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher.

Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team are working to complete the series. The fourth season is targeted to premiere in this year.

Henk Handloegten confirmed that the German neo-noir television series would come back. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Handloegten said.

According to Henk Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

A popular German magazine Qiez stated that the imminent Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

