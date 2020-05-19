Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel’s 2 other aspects

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:15 IST
Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel’s 2 other aspects
According to Henk Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

Fans are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. The team is currently working on the script but the release date is yet to be announced. Read further to get more updates on it.

The success of Babylon Berlin's previous season, mainly Season 3 paved the way for Season 4. It has become a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. It is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher.

Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team are working to complete the series. The fourth season is targeted to premiere in this year.

Henk Handloegten confirmed that the German neo-noir television series would come back. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Handloegten said.

According to Henk Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

A popular German magazine Qiez stated that the imminent Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors' names revealed, what latest we know

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States and China joined in calling for an investigation into the global handling of the pandemic as an EU resolution won endorsement at the World Health Organizations annual meeting, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump thre...

WHO will continue to lead global fight against pandemic, Tedros vows

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, its chief said on Tuesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-ge...

Teenager held for robbing scooter from woman at gunpoint in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a scooter from a woman at gunpoint in West Delhis Hari Nagar area, police said. The accused was identified as Dev, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said. On Sunday at 850 pm, a...

Lockdown: Mob violates curfew over man's detention in Indore

A mob on Tuesday violated prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown protesting against the detention of a man in Indore, Madhya Pradeshs worst affected city due to the outbreak. A video being circulated on social media showed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020