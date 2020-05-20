Left Menu
Salman Khan's 'Being Haangryy' distributes ration kits to needy in Mumbai

Doing his bit amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, actor Salman Khan has initiated 'Being Haangryy', a food truck facility to distribute ration to those in need.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:43 IST
Salman Khan's 'Being Haangryy' distributes ration kits to needy in Mumbai
Volunteers of Salman Khan's food truck initiative 'Being Haangryy' distributing ration kits to the needy in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Doing his bit amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, actor Salman Khan has initiated 'Being Haangryy', a food truck facility to distribute ration to those in need. To feed the affected people, a food truck with the words 'Being Haangryy' written on it was seen on the roads in Mumbai on Wednesday where volunteers provided ration kits.

People were spotted standing in long queues near the truck to get the essentials. However, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor has not announced this initiative himself on his personal social media accounts.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul N Kanal had tweeted a video of the initiative on May 6, "Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!! Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same. #BeingHaangryy" Salman is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced in late March.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actor urged people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. After urging people to take up the challenge, the actor posted a video on Twitter, featuring him, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez among others, in which they are loading the bags filled with ration on to a truck.

Salman actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

