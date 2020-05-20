Andrew Stranton in talks for Searchlight's 'Chairman Spaceman'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Andrew Stranton is in discussions to direct Searchlight Pictures' upcoming movie "Chairman Spaceman". The project, which will be produced by the studio in collaboration with Simon Kinberg's Genre Films, is based on a 2017 New Yorker fiction story by Thomas Pierce, reported Deadline.

Set in the near future, the movie is about a notorious corporate raider who renounces his worldly wealth. To redeem himself, he signs up for an interplanetary mission to colonise the greater solar system. The story follows his final days on Earth and the fallout when the trip doesn’t go as planned.

Pierce is adapting his own short story for the movie treatment. Stranton is best known for directing films such as "Finding Nemo" and "Wall-E". Both the movies won him Oscars for best animated feature.