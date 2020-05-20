Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keith Urban says wife Nicole Kidman broke her ankle 'running around the neighbourhood'

Actor Nicole Kidman broke her ankle while out on a run, according to her husband and singer-songwriter Keith Urban.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:00 IST
Keith Urban says wife Nicole Kidman broke her ankle 'running around the neighbourhood'
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Nicole Kidman broke her ankle while out on a run, according to her husband and singer-songwriter Keith Urban. As per Fox News, the 52-year-old singer, while speaking with the TV show 'The Project,' discussed his wife's appearances in his virtual concerts, including one in which she danced in the background -- before her injury -- and revealed how his wife's injury came about.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' singer said, "[Kidman] broke her ankle, so there's not been a whole lot of dancing going on at the house. About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighbourhood, as she does, and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle." Urban said that the 52-year-old actor has been "relegated to [a] boot" for several weeks while recovering.

Urban said, "Her spirit's been amazing, I gotta say. She's been handling it way better than I would've." Urban and Kidman are currently quarantined away from their native Australia, uncertain of when they'll be able to return home, which Urban said is "the hardest thing."

The country crooner said, "We also want to get back and see our moms, too, and [Kidman's] sister is there and all of her family, my brother and his family -- everybody's there. We're really anxious to get back." (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

61 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 5,906 and fatalities at 143.As many as 61 fresh cases were reported in 10 districts of the state, additional chief s...

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2: AI special flight from Philippines to arrive in Kochi via Mumbai

An Air India special flight carrying stranded Indians from the Philippines will arrive on Wednesday in Kochi, Kerala, via Mumbai. Bringing Indians HomeVandeBharatMission Philippines Phase 2 Day 2 begins AI 1319 Manila-Mumbai-Kochi passenger...

Square Panda launches a revolutionary reading platform to support reading success in kids

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 20 ANIPRNewswire Developed by US-based edtech company Square Panda, SquareTales is a revolutionary reading app for pre-readers. Designed by neuroscientists from Stanford University, the child can start reading s...

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent. . VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 317,798.21 3.26 0.94-4.55 I. Call Money 11,335.00 3.92 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020