Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let's put bitterness in quarantine, says Amitabh Bachchan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:32 IST
Let's put bitterness in quarantine, says Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday appealed to his fans to let go of grudges and tend to their relationships in these difficult times. The 77-year-old actor uploaded a video on Instagram where he smiles looking into the camera.

"Let's put in quarantine whatever bitterness we have for others in our hearts so that we prevent our relationships from going on ventilators," the actor captioned the clip. Earlier, Bachchan had expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa, amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" , scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video in June.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Navy to repatriate stranded Indians from Lanka on June 1

As part of the third phase of its mission to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy will repatriate expatriates stranded in neighbouring Sri Lanka in the beginning of next month, Defence sou...

Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover auction their trophies to raise funds for COVID test kits

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer Varun Grover and comedian Kunal Kamra are auctioning their trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits. The campaign aims to raise Rs 13,44,000 in the next 30 days for ten kits which will help one thousan...

Haryana govt takes back decision to ply inter-state buses, public transport to run within state only: Home minister Anil Vij.

Haryana govt takes back decision to ply inter-state buses, public transport to run within state only Home minister Anil Vij....

Fino Payments Bank reports 86 pc surge in FY20 revenues at Rs 689 cr

Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday reported 86 per cent surge in its FY20 revenues at Rs 689 crore as its transaction volumes doubled. The bank, which counts on ICICI Bank, Blackstone and state-run oil marketer Bharat Petroleum as shareholders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020