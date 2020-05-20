Let's put bitterness in quarantine, says Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday appealed to his fans to let go of grudges and tend to their relationships in these difficult times. The 77-year-old actor uploaded a video on Instagram where he smiles looking into the camera.

"Let's put in quarantine whatever bitterness we have for others in our hearts so that we prevent our relationships from going on ventilators," the actor captioned the clip. Earlier, Bachchan had expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa, amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" , scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video in June.