Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:34 IST
The announcement of Fast & Furious 9's postponement was made by Vin Diesel on social media. Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

We came to know in November last year that Fast & Furious 9 wrapped filming. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on May 20, 2020. The outbreak of Covid-19 has compelled the movie creators to postpone the release date.

Fast & Furious 9 has been deferred for a year. As the coronavirus epidemic is spreading severely worldwide, the production companies has postponed it until April 2, 2021. The theatres are almost closed in the United States with massive rising of coronavirus-affected patients every day.

The announcement of Fast & Furious 9's postponement was made by Vin Diesel on social media. "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," he said.

The movie creators planned Fast & Furious 9's release in 2020 following the release of Fast & Furious 10 in 2021. As the ninth installment has been pushed back for a year, we can expect the tenth movie to premiere in 2022.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

Lucas Black reprises his role as Sean Boswell while Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprise their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from Tokyo Drift, respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The new release date for Fast & Furious 9 is April 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

