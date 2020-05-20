Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been looking forward since 2017. There are already five movies of the franchise and the new movie is on the way. Read the texts below to get details on the sixth instalment.

The success of previous films augmented the demand for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 among the movie lovers. The avid movie lovers are curious to know the names of the actors who will be returning in the movie. Many claimed that Johnny Depp would not return in the sixth movie. This claim made fans bonkers and they started demanding his return.

A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider his returning. The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 190,000 signatures, the figure which is close to 200,000.

The movie producer, Jerry Bruckheimer has recently broken his silence by commenting on Johnny Depp's return. He said that he has no idea if the globally popular actor would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be," he said to Collider.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

As far as the casting is concerned, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. The sixth movie doesn't have an official trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

