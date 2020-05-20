Left Menu
This is what Akshay Kumar insists on doing during the lockdown

Posting a picture of himself sitting, actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said that it is better to sit out during the hard times of the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown induced by it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:28 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Posting a picture of himself sitting, actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said that it is better to sit out during the hard times of the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown induced by it. The 'Hera Pheri' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself from an old photo shoot.

In the picture, he is seen sitting on a chair wearing a baby pink T-shirt paired up with fawn-coloured trousers and blue shoes. Giving out a special message in the caption, the 52-year-old actor wrote, "Sometimes it's best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass."

Kumar is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who have been helping out the government and the frontline workers to combat COVID-19.(ANI)

