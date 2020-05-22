Left Menu
Development News Edition

Production on ‘Avatar’ sequels to restart in New Zealand

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:11 IST
Production on ‘Avatar’ sequels to restart in New Zealand

Production on James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels is all set to restart in New Zealand by next week, producer Jon Landau said in an update

Sharing a picture from the set of the movie on Instagram, Landau said the sets were ready and the team behind the film was excited to head back

The production on the sequels of the 2009 film had to stopped in mid-March after the New Zealand government announced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. "Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more," Landau said in his post. Cameron had planned to complete the long delayed sequels of the film by the end of the 2020 by simultaneously working on four films with ‘Avatar 2’ slated for a release on December 17 2021, with follow ups to be released in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027, respectively.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Renault could disappear and must adapt - French finance minister

Renault could disappear if it does not get help very soon to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, while adding the carmaker also needed to adapt to the situation.Le Maire...

Fadnavis, BJP leaders demonstrate against Maharashtra govt; demand Rs 50,000 cr package for farmers, workers

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders staged a Sarkar Jagao demonstration outside their party office, demanding the state government to announce a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and worker...

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pune

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune on Friday.At least five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.More details are awaited in this regard. ANI...

'Digital twins' can help create healthier cities after coronavirus

The use of new technologies, such as virtual reality, by planners to help design more sustainable and healthier cities has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, urban experts said on Friday.The respiratory disease, which has infected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020