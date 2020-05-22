Production on ‘Avatar’ sequels to restart in New Zealand

Production on James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels is all set to restart in New Zealand by next week, producer Jon Landau said in an update

Sharing a picture from the set of the movie on Instagram, Landau said the sets were ready and the team behind the film was excited to head back

The production on the sequels of the 2009 film had to stopped in mid-March after the New Zealand government announced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. "Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more," Landau said in his post. Cameron had planned to complete the long delayed sequels of the film by the end of the 2020 by simultaneously working on four films with ‘Avatar 2’ slated for a release on December 17 2021, with follow ups to be released in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027, respectively.