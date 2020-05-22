Left Menu
Tiger Shroff showcases his chiselled physique in throwback video, hopes to walk out of quarantine soon

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday shared a throwback video showcasing his chiselled physique amid lockdown, hoping that he walks out of the quarantine soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:31 IST
Tiger Shroff showcases his chiselled physique in throwback video, hopes to walk out of quarantine soon
Actor Tiger Shroff (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday shared a throwback video showcasing his chiselled physique amid lockdown, hoping that he walks out of the quarantine soon. The 30-year-old star put out the throwback video on Instagram, where the 'Baaghi' actor is seen walking with a wide smile showing off his abs in a shirtless avatar inside a hotel.

Along with the post accompanying the video, Tiger wrote, "Walking outta quarantine like this... I hope." The throwback video got viewed by more than seven lakh followers and celebrity followers were quick to respond to the post.

Tiger's mom Krishna Shroff commented, "READY 365 DAYS, LEGEND!" While Sophie Choudry also chimed in the comment section, writing "Casual Fridays be like."

Lately, the 'Student of the Year 2' star has been more active on social media amid the lockdown and has been sharing throwback videos and pictures from his film. Earlier, the 'Heropanti' star tried his hand at singing for a noble cause and shared a glimpse of the skills from his performance in 'I For India' concert. Tiger crooned the song 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 flick 'October.' (ANI)

