Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar discovers uncanny similarity with her character in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' during lockdown

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took a trip down memory lane when she found her long lost scrapbook from school and discovered the uncanny similarity that she has with her character in 2019 comedy-drama 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:12 IST
Bhumi Pednekar discovers uncanny similarity with her character in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' during lockdown
Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took a trip down memory lane when she found her long lost scrapbook from school and discovered the uncanny similarity that she has with her character in 2019 comedy-drama 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.' The 'Sand Ki Aankh' star who is practising self-isolation amid lockdown said, "There is so much time at hand that you can use it to declutter and it is not only your space but your mind. I was cleaning a trunk in my old house and I came across a scrapbook from my school! My first DVD audition tape from my acting college, the first script I wrote! I was so nostalgic. My character in Dolly Kitty does something similar in the film with her scrapbook and this moment was so uncanny! There are so many of your life experiences you go through again as an actor and that's what I love about cinema!"

The film helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava has earned Bhumi international accolades at prestigious film festivals including the Face of Asia award at Busan. Talking about life in lockdown, Bhumi shared, "The first week was so weird and my room is towards the road and usually noisy but now it's so silent but slowly in 2-3 days it was taken over by the birds chirping. The first week of the lockdown was manic, I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus, we still do but now we've figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic about what so many people are going through."

The 'Pati Patni Aur Who' star takes over her house post 6 pm every day and lets her hair down with her mother, Sumitra, and sister Samiksha. "I love dressing up my room and my house - there is always some music, I light up the candles. So, post 6 pm I take over the house because for me it's a way of survival. You have to be positive and you have to spread positivity," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...

New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australias most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said. Since...

It’s only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Its only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020