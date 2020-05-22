The 100 Season 7 episode 2 synopsis revealed, next episode to focus on specific group of people

Although fans are disappointed knowing The 100 Season 7 is going to be the last, at least they are quite happy to see the returning of a beautiful series during the global lockdown. They really need something special series like The 100 to spend time at home. The series is back after a year and one month on the small screens.

The 100 Season 7 episode 1 premiered on last Wednesday, May 20. The title of episode 1 was 'From the Ashes'. Fans got to see Octavia disappearing into the Anomaly, while some invisible forces take away Bellamy. Gabriel, Echo and Hope are left behind to jointly work if they want save Blakes and understand the wonders of the Anomaly.

The 100 Season 7 episode 1 picked up moments after ghosts with Bellamy screaming into the air for his sister. Then he starts flying through the air. When Echo moves out to trace him, he gets dragged away by some invisible forces. However, Gabriel remains in the tent giving efforts to read the symbols on Hope's face while she's unconscious. As she regains consciousness, she escapes from there.

Are you ready for The 100 Season 7 episode 2 to arrive on The CW on Friday? Prepare yourself to get a chance to learn a little more about Hope. Who actually is she? The title of episode 2 is 'The Garden'. The first episode compels the viewers to think about the future of Bellamy, and obviously the second season will show what can happen to him.

Here's a short synopsis of The 100 Season 7 episode 2 titled 'The Garden' – Echo and Gabriel learn more about Hope and her mysterious past.

The 100 Season 7 episode 2 is being directed by Dean White and written by Jeff Vlaming. The imminent episode titled 'The Garden' will focus on a very specific group of people. The plot for episode 2 may be about isolation madness, or how a new residential place can make them feel like anything.

Never miss the airing of The 100 Season 7 episode 2 titled 'The Garden' on Wednesday, May 27 on The CW. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

