Left Menu
Development News Edition

The 100 Season 7 episode 2 synopsis revealed, next episode to focus on specific group of people

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:20 IST
The 100 Season 7 episode 2 synopsis revealed, next episode to focus on specific group of people
The 100 Season 7 episode 1 premiered on last Wednesday, May 20. The title of episode 1 was ‘From the Ashes’. Image Credit: Facebook / The 100

Although fans are disappointed knowing The 100 Season 7 is going to be the last, at least they are quite happy to see the returning of a beautiful series during the global lockdown. They really need something special series like The 100 to spend time at home. The series is back after a year and one month on the small screens.

The 100 Season 7 episode 1 premiered on last Wednesday, May 20. The title of episode 1 was 'From the Ashes'. Fans got to see Octavia disappearing into the Anomaly, while some invisible forces take away Bellamy. Gabriel, Echo and Hope are left behind to jointly work if they want save Blakes and understand the wonders of the Anomaly.

The 100 Season 7 episode 1 picked up moments after ghosts with Bellamy screaming into the air for his sister. Then he starts flying through the air. When Echo moves out to trace him, he gets dragged away by some invisible forces. However, Gabriel remains in the tent giving efforts to read the symbols on Hope's face while she's unconscious. As she regains consciousness, she escapes from there.

Are you ready for The 100 Season 7 episode 2 to arrive on The CW on Friday? Prepare yourself to get a chance to learn a little more about Hope. Who actually is she? The title of episode 2 is 'The Garden'. The first episode compels the viewers to think about the future of Bellamy, and obviously the second season will show what can happen to him.

Here's a short synopsis of The 100 Season 7 episode 2 titled 'The Garden' – Echo and Gabriel learn more about Hope and her mysterious past.

The 100 Season 7 episode 2 is being directed by Dean White and written by Jeff Vlaming. The imminent episode titled 'The Garden' will focus on a very specific group of people. The plot for episode 2 may be about isolation madness, or how a new residential place can make them feel like anything.

Never miss the airing of The 100 Season 7 episode 2 titled 'The Garden' on Wednesday, May 27 on The CW. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Netflix's spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers’ chambers at Saket District Court to open in phased manner from Friday

After two months of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic in the country, lawyers chambers at Saket District Courts complex would reopen in a phased manner from May 23 while ensuring complete adherence to the norms of social-distancing, accordi...

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...

New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australias most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said. Since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020