Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. But you should recall that Netflix made an announcement in January this year that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects.

In other words, Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter Season 3. Fans may be disappointed but the success of previous two seasons will surely pave way for the making of third season. Many believe that David Fincher's involvement with other multiple projects is not the real reason. There may be some internal issues in the production team.

Mindhunter Season 3's renewal may take some more time due to the current global health crisis. The outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the global entertainment industry bringing it to a standstill. The television and movie projects, which already commenced production, were halted with the starting of lockdown. Many projects were postponed for an indefinite time period.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. If the show returns, then the director David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast.

The main cast to be featured in Mindhunter Season 3 is Holt McCallany as Bill Tench, Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Anna Torv, as Wendy Carr, Joe Tuttle as Gregg Smith, Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, Zachary Scott Ross as Brian Tench, Stacey Roca as Nancy to name a few.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

