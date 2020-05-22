Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance in husband Anand Ahuja's haute couture

The ever-stylish actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen exuding elegance in a chic dress from her husband Anand Ahuja's fashion label -Bhane- on Friday. The 'Neerja' actor turned a fashion model for her designer husband as she posed in a breezy white coloured front and side slit maxi dress while her husband clicked her pictures.

Ahuja took to Instagram to post the pictures and heaped praises on her Anand's photography and designing skills. "The best dress to chill in from," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures that she posted on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor is currently staying indoors with her husband at their South Delhi based house. She keeps posting insights from her daily life in lockdown to keep her fans updated. (ANI)