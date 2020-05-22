Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 cast, plot revealed, why Kung Fu Panda 5, 6 expected, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:11 IST
. Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights on Po Ping’s family and relationships. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among animated movie lovers. The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 augmented the demand for the fourth movie. Now fans are desperate to know when they are going to get the fourth movie. Read the texts below to know more about it.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official announcement. However, when the previous movies' Co-director, Jennifer Yuh Nelson was questioned on August 2, 2018 regarding the making of another movie, she answered that she didn't know as she always saw the series as a trilogy, but that she is open for a fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po.

Based on Jennifer Yuh Nelson's statement, fans have already considered that Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the pipeline despite the franchise creators didn't take the path of announcing the movie officially. From her statement, it is also cleared that not only the fourth movie, even there can be other movies like Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

On the other hand, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier said that the series could see 3 more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it to a six-film series. Thus, we can say that Kung Fu Panda 4 will be made in future and the movie will be followed by Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have Jack Black voicing for Po. Other actors such as Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Seth Rogen as Master Mantis and Jackie Chan as Monkey will join the fourth movie. According to some sources, the majority of the actors from the previous movies will lend their voice for their respective characters in the fourth movie.

All the movies will focus on Po. Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. Fans will be amused seeing Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

The viewers earlier saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. Po entered the Panda village in Kung Fu Panda 3 and reunited with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise. The animated movie lovers will be fascinated by seeing Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is yet to get a trailer. It doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood computer-animated movies.

