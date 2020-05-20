Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:50 IST
Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’
Fans need to wait for Frozen 3 for a good time to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

With the massive success of Frozen 2 during the end of 2019, Frozen 3 has become one of the most anticipated 3D computer animated movies. The release period is a big question to the Frozen enthusiasts who have been waiting for the last couple of months for some vital updates. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Is Frozen 3 under development? Before getting into it, let us notify you that based on the current world health condition, it is tough to find out any movie production in its ongoing process. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry into a standstill. Thus, any major development on Frozen 3 can't be expected currently and fans need to wait for the world to recover.

Fans need to wait for Frozen 3 for a good time to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film of all time. The wait for six years for Frozen 2 was well worth as it made over USD 350.2 million globally just in the opening weekend.

The ideal movie makers always focus on the story to be perfect. The director Jennifer Lee revealed that they would ensure Frozen 3 to achieve the best storyline with beautiful portrayal of characters. Lee also assured some funny moments in the movie.

The story for Frozen 3 is kept under wraps. But rumours suggest that Elsa will find a new love interest in the third movie. The name of that character is not disclosed. Rumours also suggest that she will have more supernatural powers. Anna will have plenty of adventures.

According to some sources, Frozen 3 will commence where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Will the next movie portray a lavish marriage between Anna and Kristoff? Yes, there is a possibility. Kristoff tried to propose Anna earlier but their hands couldn't be joined. Possibly, the viewers will be amazed to see Anna and Kristoff uniting in the third movie. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. Currently, we can't say how the movie will end.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it can't be expected at least before 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5 to get a fresh story, movie to be totally different from previous films

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

27 new Covid cases found in a single day in Jharkhand; total mounts to 272

In the single-day highest COVID-19 figure in Jharkhand, 27 more persons on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 272, officials said. The Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Scien...

Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout

A group of 14 Indian workers rescued from borewell digging companies during the coronavirus lockdown in south India have received a rare payout after being held in slavery as investigations continue, officials said on Wednesday.Four complai...

Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters. Th...

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020