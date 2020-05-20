Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

With the massive success of Frozen 2 during the end of 2019, Frozen 3 has become one of the most anticipated 3D computer animated movies. The release period is a big question to the Frozen enthusiasts who have been waiting for the last couple of months for some vital updates. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Is Frozen 3 under development? Before getting into it, let us notify you that based on the current world health condition, it is tough to find out any movie production in its ongoing process. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry into a standstill. Thus, any major development on Frozen 3 can't be expected currently and fans need to wait for the world to recover.

Fans need to wait for Frozen 3 for a good time to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film of all time. The wait for six years for Frozen 2 was well worth as it made over USD 350.2 million globally just in the opening weekend.

The ideal movie makers always focus on the story to be perfect. The director Jennifer Lee revealed that they would ensure Frozen 3 to achieve the best storyline with beautiful portrayal of characters. Lee also assured some funny moments in the movie.

The story for Frozen 3 is kept under wraps. But rumours suggest that Elsa will find a new love interest in the third movie. The name of that character is not disclosed. Rumours also suggest that she will have more supernatural powers. Anna will have plenty of adventures.

According to some sources, Frozen 3 will commence where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Will the next movie portray a lavish marriage between Anna and Kristoff? Yes, there is a possibility. Kristoff tried to propose Anna earlier but their hands couldn't be joined. Possibly, the viewers will be amazed to see Anna and Kristoff uniting in the third movie. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. Currently, we can't say how the movie will end.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it can't be expected at least before 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

