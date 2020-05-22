Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly Ripa has secretly been filming 'Live' while quarantined in the Caribbean

American actor and TV show host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have been quarantining with their kids in the Caribbean for the past few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:34 IST
Kelly Ripa has secretly been filming 'Live' while quarantined in the Caribbean
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and TV show host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have been quarantining with their kids in the Caribbean for the past few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Page Six, the 49-year-old star has been filming ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' from an island hideaway. Friends are staying at the family's New York City abode while Ripa and family are away. Seacrest is filming from his home in Los Angeles.

A source to Page Six told us the family was already in the Caribbean when the shelter-in-place order happened in March. They made the family decided to stay put. Despite her tropical location, Ripa has made it no secret that she's been struggling amid lockdown, as she teared up on air as she told how she's missing her parents -- and dealing with unruly youngsters who "won't hug me."

The 'Delgo' star said, "I'm like, 'Guys, we've all been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug." The source said, "Kelly's been a good soldier, as she always has been. It's important to her to keep working, and it was super important to her and Mark to donate to pandemic relief." (Ripa and Consuelos donated USD 1 million to COVID-19 causes in March.)

As of Thursday, the family were still abroad, where they celebrated the oldest son, Michael, graduating from the New York University. Meanwhile, Consuelos has been filling in for Seacrest when he's been off the air, most recently on Monday after Seacrest prompted fears for his health while hosting the 'American Idol' finale Sunday night.

Seacrest was forced to deny he had suffered a stroke, and when he returned to 'Live' Tuesday morning, he said he took the day off due to "exhaustion," and thanked Consuelos for stepping in at the last minute. The president and general manager of WABC, Debra O'Connell, who produces 'Live', commented: "We have required our staff to work remotely until we decide to return to studio operations. We are incredibly thankful for all that Kelly, Ryan and [executive producer Michael] Gelman have done to make 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' the No. 1 syndicated daytime talk show during this time."

Daughter Lola posted a photo of the family landing in the Caribbean on her Instagram stories, saying "home, "even though they had tried to keep their quarantine destination quiet. Ripa told an ABC virtual town hall: "We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family, of course.

"And we arrive and three days later the entire world changed, really, everything shut down, the government shut down, our country shut down. "I hate to use the word 'stuck', but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

The 'The Stand-In' star said it was "distressing" that both she and her husband's parents were due to join them. Ripa said she and Seacrest decided to keep doing the show for some normalcy, adding: "I think it's been a great benefit to have each other, to have our viewing audience ..." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment complaint against Faridabad hospital doctor

The National Commission for Women NCW has taken cognizance of sexual harassment complaints against a doctor at a Faridabad hospital and sought a detailed action taken report from the hospital administration. The NCW has come across a post o...

Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students

Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government and Delhi Police to file their replies on a petition demanding action against cops for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on December 15 last year....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020