The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Like Sacred Games Season 3 and Mirzapur Season 2, The Family Man Season 2 is also a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series. As of now, there is no official premiere date for Season 2 but it is expected to be aired somewhere in 2020.

Many fans believe that The Family Man Season 2 will be released in September. This speculation is based on an Instagram post shared by the series' lead star, Manoj Bajpayee. Although fans know the image is an old one and the date mentioned in it was the release date of Season 1, still fans believe that they may get the second season in the same month of this year.

However, fans have a good news. You will be overjoyed after knowing that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed. According to some sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

Fans should rejoice as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. On The Family Man Season 2's release, Raj Nidimoru said in a media conversation that they had a release strategy planned for 2020. "It takes four months to complete the processes like sound, music creating, and VFX work. The show must be readied for airing in various countries and this involves the addition of subtitles. They will have to see how many studios will be available for the post-production process during the fourth phase of the national lockdown as it promises certain relaxations."

The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on The Family Man Season 3, "Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plots that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth."

The most recent addition in The Family Man Season 2 is the Tamil and Telugu celebrity, Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Its plot is kept under wraps. After the incident taking place in the factors, Delhi's fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack, and what happens next will be addressed in season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 will be aired anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

