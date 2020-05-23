Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 11:14 IST
The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator
You will be overjoyed after knowing that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

Like Sacred Games Season 3 and Mirzapur Season 2, The Family Man Season 2 is also a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series. As of now, there is no official premiere date for Season 2 but it is expected to be aired somewhere in 2020.

Many fans believe that The Family Man Season 2 will be released in September. This speculation is based on an Instagram post shared by the series' lead star, Manoj Bajpayee. Although fans know the image is an old one and the date mentioned in it was the release date of Season 1, still fans believe that they may get the second season in the same month of this year.

However, fans have a good news. You will be overjoyed after knowing that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed. According to some sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

Fans should rejoice as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. On The Family Man Season 2's release, Raj Nidimoru said in a media conversation that they had a release strategy planned for 2020. "It takes four months to complete the processes like sound, music creating, and VFX work. The show must be readied for airing in various countries and this involves the addition of subtitles. They will have to see how many studios will be available for the post-production process during the fourth phase of the national lockdown as it promises certain relaxations."

The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on The Family Man Season 3, "Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plots that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth."

The most recent addition in The Family Man Season 2 is the Tamil and Telugu celebrity, Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Its plot is kept under wraps. After the incident taking place in the factors, Delhi's fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack, and what happens next will be addressed in season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 will be aired anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

Also Read: Sacred Games Season 3: What we can expect if Netflix renews it

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 80 more COVID-19 cases, total crosses 1,200 mark

Eighty more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,269, informed the state health department.Out of the total, 826 are active cases and 436 have been dischargedcured.So far, sev...

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

The death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal has risen to 85, as angry Kolkatans resorted to protest and road blockades in various parts of the city over the administrations failure to restore normalcy even after three days. With nor...

Bus catches fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway, all passengers rescued

A bus carrying 25 passengers caught fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway near the Makwa village of Gurajat, in the early hours of Saturday. The alert driver noticed the fire when the bus arrived at a petrol station to refill its diesel tan...

UK to require employers to pay 20-30% of furloughed wage cost - The Times

The United Kingdom has drawn up plans to require employers to cover 20 to 30 of furloughed employees wages from August to reduce the vast burden of the coronavirus crisis on government finances, The Times newspaper reported. The United King...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020