Elton John extends birthday wishes to his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin

With a heartfelt message, singer Elton John extended birthday wishes to his long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, who turned 70 on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 11:29 IST
Elton John with Bernie Taupin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With a heartfelt message, singer Elton John extended birthday wishes to his long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, who turned 70 on Friday. He penned the message on Instagram to his 'dearest friend' and acknowledged the important role Bernie has played in making John, the star, he is today.

"Dear Bernie, without you, I would never have had the life I have had. What an eternal gift God gave us. I love you more than ever my angel. Happy Birthday to my dearest friend and collaborator," the 73-year-old star captioned alongside the throwback picture. Replying to the birthday wish, Taupin wrote: "believe me I wouldn't be where I am without you my beloved brother."

The artists' followers also paid their respect and admiration for their togetherness. One Instagram user commented: "This is a brotherhood that will forever be my favorite," meanwhile another wrote how "amazing" the duo is.

The celebrated partners have contributed many hits to the music industry including songs like 'Your Song,' 'Tiny Dancer', 'Crocodile Rock', and others. The latest collaboration was their 2019 Oscar-winning hit from the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' called '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again.' (ANI)

