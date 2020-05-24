Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle'
Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle.'ANI | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:14 IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle.' Sharing the original music video of Dixit's recently launched song on Twitter, the 'Krrish' actor wrote on Sunday: Have you heard this yet ? what a beautiful voice you have mam."
On Saturday, the 53-year-old star premiered her song of 'positivity' during a Facebook Live. Minutes after treating the music enthusiasts, the first name from the Bollywood industry to appreciate Dixit was filmmaker Karan Johar.
The 'My Name is Khan' director tweeted, "Is there anything my supremely talented friend @MadhuriDixitcannot do ??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!" Quick enough were other actors including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jaaved Jaaferi to heap praises on the star for her new song.
'Candle' intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times. (ANI)
