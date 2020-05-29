Loves idea of holding hands, peck on forehead, unexpected messages: 'Old soul' Kriti Sanon shares random thoughts

Actor Kriti Sanon on Friday shared a beautiful monochrome picture of herself with a caption that stood out and reveals more about her inner personality and how she is as a person. The 'Dilwale' actor could be seen slaying her new style in the monochrome picture, but it's her random thought that is grabbing more eyeballs.

"I think I'm an old soul... That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty, Loves old songs, Looks for Real in this world full of pretence, Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures and of course, Poetry. #PoeticSoul #RandomThoughts #BeMyPoetry" the actor wrote as the caption. Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama 'Panipat' opposite actor Arjun Kapoor. (ANI)