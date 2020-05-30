Wishes pour in for veteran actor Paresh Rawal as he turns 65

Left Menu
As veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal turned 65 on Saturday, wishes poured in for the 'Hera Pheri' actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:08 IST
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal turned 65 on Saturday, wishes poured in for the 'Hera Pheri' actor. Rawal's 'Chor Machaaye Shor' co-star Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with the actor.

"A very Happy Birthday, #PareshRawal hi. There is no match to your comic timing, wit, and humour," she wrote along with the picture. Indicating that she missed the shooting for 'Hungama 2' with the veteran actor, Shilpa further wrote, "Can't wait to get back to our #Hungama-filled shoots."

Vicky Kaushal, who shared the screen space with Paresh Rawal in 'Sanju' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' also posted a collage of pictures with him on Instagram stories. In the collage, Paresh is seen saying something to Vicky in his ears and in the next pictures Vicky is seen bursting out laughing.

"This is pretty much how it is working with Paresh ji! Happy Birthday sir," he wrote along with the picture. Actor Yami Gautam, who also worked with Paresh in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' posted a picture with him on Instagram stories and wrote, "happy birthday to one of my all-time favourite actors ... the ever so fantastic and sweetest Paresh Ji."

Paresh Rawal is known for portraying comical roles on screen. Some of his well-known films include 'Hungama,' 'Hera Pheri,' 'Welcome,' and 'OMG - Oh My God.' (ANI)

