Sonu Sood meets Maha Guv; discuss initiatives taken for safe travel of migrant people

'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood on Saturday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:02 IST
Actor Sonu Sood called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood on Saturday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states. The actor briefed about his ongoing work and the governor applauded the 'Singh is King' actor for his tireless efforts for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes, and also to provide them food.

In the meeting, the governor also assured his fullest support for the actor's endeavors. Before this meeting, on May 27, Maha Governor also lauded Sood over the phone calls and posted information on Twitter.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," tweeted the Governor of Maharashtra. Sood responded to the tweet by saying that the Governor's compliments have inspired him to work harder.

"Thank u so much, sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured," tweeted Sood. The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hasslefree passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May. Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains. (ANI)

