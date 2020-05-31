Left Menu
Ryan Gosling to star in 'Wolfman' reboot by Universal Studios

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has been roped in by the Universal Studios for monster thriller flick 'The Wolfman.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 11:05 IST
Ryan Gosling (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has been roped in by the Universal Studios for monster thriller flick 'The Wolfman.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo penned the script, which is intended to be a starring vehicle for Gosling. The move comes after the studio saw a hit earlier this year by reviving one of its other monster properties, 'The Invisible Man', which starred Elizabeth Moss.

As per the sources, the 39-year-old actor would play an anchorman who gets infected. The script has been described as having a vibe that evokes 'Network''(1976) and 'Nightcrawler' (2014). Blum, who is married to Blumhouse's Jason Blum, and Angelo previously wrote on Netflix's 'Orange is the New Black.'

Currently, no director is currently attached to 'The Wolfman', one of the multiple movies based on Universal's stable of classic monsters in the works. Others include Elizabeth Banks' 'The Invisible Woman', Karyn Kusama's 'Dracula', the Dracula-themed 'Renfield' from Dexter Fletcher and 'Dark Army,' which has actor Paul Feig attached to helm.

'The Wolfman' follows in the legacy of 1941's 'The Wolf Man', that starred Lon Chaney Jr. as a man who becomes a werewolf. The actor would play the role multiple times. Benicio del Toro also starred in the 2010 remake 'The Wolfman'. Gosling is also attached to star in the astronaut thriller 'Project Hail Mary' for MGM and to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. (ANI)

