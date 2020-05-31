Cush Jumbo exits 'The Good Fight' ahead of season five

Actor Cush Jumbo will not return for the fifth season of acclaimed legal drama "The Good Fight" . The English actor played attorney Lucca Quinn on the CBS All Access show, after she starred in the parent series "The Good Wife" , fronted by Julianna Margulies.

According to Deadline, the season four storyline for Jumbo's Quinn was cut short by three episodes due to the coronavirus-induced production shutdown. Jumbo said although they weren't able to wrap up her character's graph, she would like to come back the next season to do justice to the part.

"I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight'. "I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren't able to wrap up Lucca's story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that," the actor said.

Creators Robert and Michelle King also echoed Jumbo's sentiments. "We've loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in 'The Good Fight' universe will miss her terribly. "Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of season 4, it's our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off," they said.

Actor Delroy Lindo, who starred as Adrian Boseman, a name partner at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, also recently departed the show ahead of season five to headline "Harlem's Kitchen". "The Good Fight" also saw the earlier departures of series regulars Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel and Justin Bartha.