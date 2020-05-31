Replace your restlessness with positivity: Anupam Kher advises 'young friends'

Actor Anupam Kher on Sunday advised his 'young friends' to use the time during the lockdown period in the right direction, and with positivity. Through a recorded video message shared on Twitter, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor addressed the extension of the lockdown phase, and hence explained the younger generation to use the available time constructively.

Recalling his own experience, the actor noted that the age of youth is a period of 'restlessness,' but advised them to replace that with 'positivity.' Kher mentioned that the lockdown period is the right time to think about what one needs to do in life. He stressed using the time to introspect one's thoughts and work accordingly for the future.

"Maybe you want to become a singer, dancer, IT professional, or anything. God has given, or nature has given you this opportunity to give your life a direction," the 65-year-old actor added. "This is the time to consolidate your position, power, energy, optimism, compassion...make the person today of yourself that you want to be. Become the person that you want to be in these times," he said.

"Call that person, I'm the person who became from the lockdown period," Kher concluded. While 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor on Friday, announced the digital launch of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'. The play will go online on June 7, on his newly launched website. (ANI)