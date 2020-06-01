No life is worth a TV show: Elisabeth Moss on 'The Handmaid's Tale' resuming production

Actor Elisabeth Moss has said the team of her award-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale" is eager to resume the shooting for the fourth season but they are still trying to find out a safe way out for everyone amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moss was set to make her directorial debut with the new chapter of the acclaimed drama but the production was suspended mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time, no human's life is worth a TV show," she told Extra magazine. "We're just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody," the "Invisible Man" star added.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, the Hulu show is set around the dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped of their rights and forced into sexual slavery. Moss earlier said the writers are working on the season "remotely from their own homes separately".